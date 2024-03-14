Nigeria: Budget Padding - I Was Allocated N250m for Intervention Projects - LP Senator Tony Nwoye

Senator representing Anambra North Senatorial District on the platform of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Tony Nwoye, has denied receiving N500 million reportedly given to some 'senior' senators for constituency projects in the 2024 Appropriation Act

This comes after the lawmaker representing Cross River North Senatorial District, Senator Agom Jarigbe,alleged that some senators got the total of N500 million each from the 2024 Budget for constituency projects.

Agom-Jarigbe had on Tuesday, during a story session in Abuja, disclosed this while the lawmakers debated budget padding claims by Senator Abdul Ningi from Bauchi Central Senatorial District.

Ningi had claimed that about N3.7trn was not tied to any project in the 2024 N28.7trn budget.

Agom-Jarigbe had alleged that some Senators are culpable of such practice, noting that some senior senators got N500 million each from the 2024 Appropriation Act.

Amid the 2024 budget padding saga, an X user, @RealOlaudah asked Senator Nwoye, "@SenatorNwoye my senator I hope you didn't soil your hands and that of our constituency with Godswill Akpabio's N500 million?"

Responding, the lawmaker said he did not receive any N500 million as a constituency project.

Tony Nwoye, however, said he was allocated N250 million for 2024 zonal intervention projects.

He added that he was a first-time senator and that the money had not been released to him.

He said, "I didn't receive any 500 Million naira as a Constituency project for the good people of Anambra North Senatorial District. What was allocated to Me for the Zonal Intervention Project for 2024 is N250 Million naira. I am a first time Senator. And this sum has not been released."