Nigeria: Gov Ododo Seeks Improved Funding for Education

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, on Thursday, called for improvement in funding for education to accelerate human capital development in Nigeria.

The Governor, who made the call when he paid a courtesy visit to the Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund, Architect Sonny Echono, in Abuja, expressed gratitude for the fund's intervention in tertiary institutions in Kogi state but also called on the Executive Secretary to assist the state with access to improved funding for high impact projects in tertiary educational institutions.

Governor Ododo said: "I commend TETFUND for the impact in the development of tertiary education in Kogi State particularly the speedy development of our brand new Kogi State University, Kabba, which recently held its maiden matriculation of its first set of over 1000 students and has fully commenced academic activities.

"I must say that TETFUND has made remarkable impact in supporting higher institutions in Kogi State such as the Prince Abubakar Audu University Ayingba, Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara, Kogi State Polytechnic Lokoja, College of Education Ankpa, College of Education (Technical) Kabba, but we will continue to seek your support for intervention in developing critical infrastructure in our tertiary educational institutions to help in advancing our agenda for accelerated human capital development in the state."

The Governor, who applauded the leadership of TETFUND for the support received by higher educational institutions in Kogi state, said that the state government is in need of more interventions for its tertiary educational institutions especially under the Special High Impact Intervention Fund by the organization.

Governor Ododo restated his administration's agenda for human capital development and emphasised that education remains the most important catalyst for the development of any society and assured that his administration would promote key priority areas in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) in all the higher institutions in the state to ensure that no child of school age is left behind in the state.

Receiving the governor, the Executive Secretary of TETFUND, Architect Sonny Echono, commended Governor Ododo for his servant-leadership approach to governance, describing the governor as a hands-on leader who has put himself forward in the service of the people of the state.

He promised that TETFUND would continue to support Kogi State through its interventions in tertiary education to enhance the Governor's vision of accelerated human capital development in the state.

Governor Ododo was accompanied on the visit to TETFUND by the state commissioner for education, Honorable Wemi Jones and the Vice Chancellor, Kogi State University, Kabba, Professor KIT Eniola.