Nigeria: Police Recover 7 Dead Bodies After Gunmen Attacked Commuters in Taraba

Seven dead bodies have reportedly been recovered after gunmen attacked a commuter bus which left Zaki Biam in Benue state en route Maihula in Bali local government area of the state.

The armed men had attacked the 18 seater bus while passing Gamkwe village, in Donga local government area of the state on Wednesday.

The state Commissioner of Police, CP David Iloyonomon confirmed this to newsmen.

Meanwhile the Tiv Cultural and Social Association in Taraba state, have condemned the attack on the commuter bus.

President General of the group, James Baka, in a statement on Thursday, urged the security agencies to arrest perpetrators of the dastardly act.

According to him, "We condemned the killing of these innocent commuters and call on Taraba State Government and security agencies to deploy every available means to make available the corps of the already slain passengers who boarded the bus, so that they could be given befitting burial.

"We also call on Security agencies to ensure immediate arrest of all the suspects and launch an investigation into the issues in order to prosecute the culprits for the crimes committed.

"Finally, the State Government should expedite efforts to resettle displaced persons along the area in order to prevent criminals from taking advantage of the deserted places to perpetrate their criminal activities."

Vanguard Newspaper