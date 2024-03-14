Nigeria: Lagos PDP Chairman Orders Jandor to Withdraw Leadership Claim

14 March 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Aliyu, Lagos

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State has ordered Abdul-Azeez Adeniran, popularly known as Jandor, its governorship candidate in the 2023 election, to withdraw his claim of being the leader of the party in the state.

Recall that Jandor asserted during a thank-you parley with his team at his campaign office on Sunday that PDP leaders who supported another party in the last election were no longer party members and reiterated his position as the party's top leader as its flag bearer.

However, in response to Jandor's statement yesterday, the state PDP Chairman, Philip Olabode Aivoji, refuted his claim, saying, "The State Chairman of the party remains the leader of the party in Lagos State, and Section 22 of the party constitution is sacrosanct on the establishment and composition of the party state caucus, and there is nowhere the candidate of the party is mentioned as a member of such a leadership position."

The state chairman, however, asked Jandor to apologize and withdraw the statement, which he described "as an affront" and casting aspersions on the party leaders.

When contacted, the spokesperson for Jandor Campaign Organisation, Pastor Gbenga Ogunleye, accused the chairman of selling the party out in the last election.

"He has lost the moral and legal justification to remain in that office. He should resign if he has any modicum of integrity," he said.

The chairman has not responded to the latest accusation as of the time of filing this report.

