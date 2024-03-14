Nigeria: APC Forum Woos Plateau Gov to Join Party

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has been urged to consider joining the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the People's Democratic Party (PDP) to enhance the recognition of his achievements and value.

The advice was given by the North Central APC Forum during their first-quarter meeting in Jos, the capital of Plateau State.

Speaking at the meeting, the forum's chairman, Saleh Mandung Zazzaga, stated that the forum was meeting to assess the party's status in the region as well as the economic and security situation, emphasizing the crucial role of the Plateau State Governor in the region's overall development.

Zazzaga, who was also a member of the Presidential Campaign Council in the last election, commended Governor Mutfwang for his inclusive approach to governance and efforts to enhance peace and security in the state. He praised the governor's calm demeanour and his commitment to development.

However, Zazzaga suggested that for the governor to achieve more robust and comprehensive development in Plateau State, he should consider joining the APC.

He emphasized that Governor Mutfwang's switch to the APC would not diminish his former party's significance but would instead strengthen his ability to develop Plateau.

Zazzaga cited the example of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike as someone who utilizes any available platform or party to advance development for his people and the nation.

"Joining the APC will align him with President Ahmed Bola Tinubu, who is dedicated to Plateau's progress. Additionally, he will be in sync with other APC governors in the North Central, fostering a common ground for the region's development," he said.

Zazzaga also highlighted the importance of the relationship between the executive and the legislature in advancing progress and development, noting that most legislators from Plateau State are in the APC.

Zazzaga concluded by urging the governor to seek guidance from experienced leaders like former governor and senator Joshua Dariye, Jonah Jang, Jeremiah Useni, and Simon Lalong, among others.

He called on all APC leaders, members, and supporters to support the governor's efforts in implementing policies that will uplift the state and deliver democracy's dividends to the people.