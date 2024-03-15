Nigeria: Port Harcourt Refinery Begins Production in Two Weeks - Kyari

The group chief executive officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, has said that the Port Harcourt Refinery has received 450,000 barrels of crude for processing following the mechanical completion of the plant in December last year.

He said this during a session with the Senate Ad-hoc Committee on Investigation of Turn Around Maintenance (TAM) of the nation's refineries.

Speaking during the session with the lawmakers, the GCEO called for the cooperation of all stakeholders in the rehabilitation process, stressing that "we are all serving this country dutifully and loyally. Nigerians must understand that gradually, we shall get this task done."

Kyari assured Nigerians that the delivery date of the Port Harcourt and other refineries remains sacrosanct.

"We will make sure that promises that we made about the rehabilitation of these refineries are kept. We did a mechanical completion of PHRC in December. Now, we have crude oil already stocked in it. It is currently undergoing regulatory compliance test before we restream it. I assure you that this refinery will start in next two weeks.

"For Warri, we have also done mechanical work on it. It is undergoing regulatory compliance processes that we are doing with our regulators. Kaduna will be ready by December this year, but we have not reached that stage. We believe that it will also be ready on schedule," the GCEO stated.

Meanwhile, the Senate has dismissed media reports claiming that it will expose all "frauds associated with the contracts and management of the Turn Around Maintenance of the nation's refineries".

A news report last week claimed that the Senate through its Ad-hoc Committee on Investigation of Turn Around Maintenance (TAM) in the nation's refineries has vowed to "expose all frauds associated with the contracts and management of the process."

However, chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, who expressed displeasure over the "unfortunate reports" at an interactive session on Thursday, said the National Assembly couldn't have declared verdict on an issue that was still under investigation.

"I apologise for the reports. I was quoted out of context", Senator Uba said at the interactive session.

The Senator further noted that the Committee's concern was aimed at getting the nation's refineries fully rehabilitated and returned to their respective optimal refining capacities so as to ensure nationwide petroleum products sufficiency and safeguard Nigeria's energy security.

The Senate Ad-hoc Committee is expected to visit the three refineries in Kaduna, Warri and Port Harcourt soon for an on-the-spot assessment of work progress.

The PHRC rehabilitation project, which costs about $1.5 billion, is an EPCIC project that covers Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Installation, and commissioning phases.

For Area-5, which is a segment of the refinery that will produce 60 million barrels per day, the Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation have all been completed. The mechanical completion signifies the closure of the construction and installation phases, according to NNPCL.

The milestone was achieved under a Health, Safety and Environment record, which stood at over 9.5 million man-hour with zero Loss Time Injury.

On April 7, 2021, the NNPC officially signed a contract with Tecnimont SPA for the $1.5bn rehabilitation programme of the Port Harcourt Refining Company.

Parties in the agreement also announced the commencement of the project following the signing of the contract at the headquarters of the company in Abuja.

The rehabilitation project, being undertaken in three phases, is expected to be completed by 2025. But the first phase of the project, which is the mechanical completion phase, was done by the NNPC in December.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Petroleum By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The new Port Harcourt refinery comprises a Crude Distillation Unit (CDU), a Vacuum Distillation Unit (VDU), a Naphtha Hydrotreating Unit (NHTU), a Catalytic Reforming Unit (CRU), a Continuous Catalyst Regeneration (CCR) Unit, a kerosene hydrotreating unit, a fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) unit, and a dimersol unit to convert propylene into a gasoline blendstock.

It also houses a butamer isomerisation unit, an alkylation unit, apart from hydrogen purification, fuel gas vaporiser, sour water and caustic treatment units.

The old refinery comprises a CDU, a CRU, and a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) facility.

The refinery complex uses four turbo-generators of 14MW an hour of electricity generation capacity each and four boilers of 120 tonnes (t) an hour of steam generation capacity each.

The refinery products include petrol, diesel, LPG, aviation and domestic kerosene, low pour fuel oil (LPFO), and heavy pour fuel oil (HPFO).