Mozambique: Today's Top News - Occupied Palestinian Territory, Haiti, Mozambique

Authorities in Mozambique report that some 14,000 people have been affected by the severe Tropical Storm Filipo across central and southern Mozambique, with two people killed and more than a dozen others injured.

Humanitarian partners on the ground are carrying out assessments - including on the needs of women and girls - in districts that have been hardest hit.

The UN and our partners have also been providing some preliminary assistance, at the Government's request. The International Organization for Migration has dispatched shelter kits to Sofala Province, while UNICEF has sent 4,000 kg of water purification supplies to Inhambane Province.

Additional funding for the humanitarian response in Mozambique is urgently needed. The storm comes at a time when the country is already facing its second-largest displacement crisis since 2017 in the northern province of Cabo Delgado, where more than 120,000 people have been displaced by a new wave of violence in recent weeks.

The Humanitarian Response Plan for this year, which calls for $413 million, is just under 6 percent funded at $23 million.