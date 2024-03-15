Mozambique: One Dead, Seven Injured, in Tropical Storm

Maputo — Severe tropical storm Filipo killed at least one person and injured a further seven, as it passed through southern Mozambique on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to preliminary figures from the country's relief agency, the National Disaster Management Institute (INGD).

In terms of material damage, 117 houses were totally destroyed, and 1,152 were damaged. A large number of others were flooded.

There are also 23 schools hit by the storm, in which 74 classrooms were destroyed, affecting 4,220 pupils and 80 teachers.

The INGD also reports 15 health units affected, and three places of worship. 44 pylons on medium voltage power transmission lines were knocked down.

According to the publicly-owned electricity company, EDM, the storm deprived around 100,000 people of electricity. However, EDM brigades went to work almost immediately to repair the damage. By Thursday power had been restored to most of EDM's clients, leaving only 11,256 still without electricity.

"The atmospheric conditions and the lack of access to some places have been the main obstacles hindering the restoration of electricity', said an EDM statement on Thursday

By Thursday afternoon, Filipo had moved away from the mainland and into the Mozambique Channel. The National Meteorological Institute downgraded it to a moderate tropical storm.

Nonetheless, moderate rainfall and winds of up to 90 kilometres an hour are expected to continue along the coastal regions of Maputo and Gaza provinces.