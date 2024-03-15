Kenya to Deploy Reconnaissance Mission to Haiti Before Sending Police

Nairobi — President William Ruto says Kenya will deploy a reconnaissance mission to Haiti once a stable administration is established.

The head of state made the statement during a telephone conversation with outgoing prime minister Ariel Henry who recently resigned and his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau.

"Our plan to deploy a reconnaissance mission as soon as a viable administration is in place, ensuring that our security personnel are adequately prepared and informed to respond effectively to the evolving situation," he stated.

He further assured them of Kenya's unwavering commitment to supporting Haiti.

"I assured them that we will remain actively involved and we will not abandon Haiti in their time of need," he said.

Haiti declared a state of emergency earlier this month after armed gangs invaded major Port-au-Prince prison, leading to the killing of at least 12 people and release of around 4,000 inmates.

This came as Henry travelled to Nairobi to discuss the sending a Kenya multi- led multinational security force to Haiti.

On Tuesday Guyanese President and Chairman of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Irfaan Ali announced Henry's resignation.

"We acknowledge his resignation upon the establishment of transitional presidential council and naming an interim prime minister," he said.

During his visit to Kenya Henry signed a reciprocal agreement with president Ruto who agreed to deploy 1,000 police officers to Haiti, a nation largely under gang control.

Following the establishment of a transitional government in conflict-ridden Haiti, PS Sing'oei affirmed Kenya's commitment to proceeding with the deployment of the 1,000 police officers.

"Without a political administration in Haiti, there is no anchor on which a police deployment can rest, hence government will await the installation of a new constitutional authority in Haiti, before taking further decisions on the matter," he said.

The development comes amidst ongoing criticism from a section of Kenyan citizens directed at the government's decision to deploy forces to tackle notorious gangs in Haiti.

