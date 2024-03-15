Nigeria: African Games - Nigeria Reclaims Second Position On Medals Table

Having initially been pushed to the third spot by South Africa, Nigeria bounced back with one gold, three silver and one bronze medal in Thursday's outing to take their total tally to 60.

Team Nigeria is back in the second position on the medals table at the ongoing African Games in Ghana after adding five more medals on Thursday.

Algeria are closing in on Nigeria in the third spot with 22 gold 28 silver and 36 bronze medals.

South Africa who 24 hours ago were second in the standings have dropped to the fourth position still with 22 gold 23 silver and 33 bronze medals.

Egypt, however, are coasting away as they have increased their medals haul to 128 (72 gold 29 silver 27 bronze).

Things are still not looking up nicely for hosts, Ghana, as they have dropped further down to the 16th position.

Star show

Osijo Taiwo was the star performer for Team Nigeria on Thursday.

She lifted 128kg in the Clean & Jerk to win a gold medal while she got 103kg in the snatch to finish with a silver medal behind Fatma Mahmoud Sadek Ahmed (Egypt) who lifted 104kg.

She got another silver medal in the total lift with 231kg even though she finished with the same total lift as the Egyptian Weightlifter, Sadek Ahmed who had another gold.

A thrilled Osijo praised her coach who instructed her to finish all her six attempts without any default.

She also appreciated the Nigeria Wrestling Federation President, Ibrahim Abdul, for all he did to get the Weightlifters ready for the African Games.

"I feel excited and am very happy. My coach always said my six attempts are very important and I got all my six attempts," Osijo told the NWF media team.

"I thank God...To win this gold medal was not easy. I love Weightlifting. It's my passion. I thank my coach for inspiring me and encouraging me. I also thank the NWF President, Dr Abdul Ibrahim and his team and the Sports Ministry."

With athletics and other sports still on the cards, many expect Team Nigeria to excel with more medals in Ghana.