Nigeria: New Osun Monarch, Owa of Igbajo, Begins 7-Day Seclusion Rites

Following the approval by the Osun State Government on the appointment of Dr Makinde Ademola Stephen Kayode as new Owa of Igbajo in Boluwaduro local government area of the State, the monarch-elect, on Wednesday, began the traditional seven-day seclusion rites in the ancient town.

The kingmakers had earlier approved Dr Makinde in line with chieftaincy laws of the State and traditions of Igbajo.

Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke, at the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting had congratulated the new Owa of Igbajo and tasked him on healing the wounds of the selection process by ensuring inclusive traditional governance.

He said, "I congratulate the new Owa of Igbajo. I urge him to embark on reconciliation and restore the dignity and integrity of the traditional institution."

Oba Makinde made a triumphant entry to Igbajo on Tuesday in a long convoy of cars with the young and old in his tow.

To demonstrate their love for the new monarch, it took the convoy over three hours to cover a 15-minute journey before he could arrive at his destination.

The new monarch, who promised to bring his wealth of experience and goodwill to bear in developing the ancient town, assured indigenes and non-indigenes of peaceful reign, growth and development within the community and environs.

Igbajo, an ancient town noted for its role as the epicenter of Kiriji war, promises to enact its prowess in the coming years under Oba Makinde, a chartered accountant and until his appointment, head, Finance, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) in Abuja.

The new monarch hails from Ile Onigemo Ogbon Atiba, Igbajo. He attended Local Anthority (LA) primary school, Ile Oluji, Ondo State.

He later proceeded to Kiriji Memorial College, Igbajo and Ogun State University Ago Iwoye, now Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, Ogun State, for his secondary and tertiary education.

Oba Makinde earned his Doctorate in Philosophy from the prestigious Charisma University Turks and Caicos, United Kingdom. He is a Fellow of Chartered Institute of Accountants (FICAN). He is a member of Global Kegites Archivarians Club, a Patron of the noble club which he belongs to for over three decades

A philanthropist per excellence, Oba Makinde has touched the lives of various members of his community including youths, students and the aged as well as widows through scholarships, community projects such as boreholes and road constructions.