Nigeria: Consumer Rights Day - Qnet, Lascopa Join Forces to Empower Consumers

QNET, a renowned global entity in the lifestyle and wellness direct-selling sector, has joined forces with the Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA) to spearhead a pivotal movement in consumer rights awareness and empowerment.

Recall that QNET has been actively advocating for consumer rights by educating consumers about the dangers of scams and empowering them to make informed decisions.

This collaboration aligns with the theme of Consumer Rights Day 2024, "Fair and Responsible AI for Consumers," and sets the stage for an influential event in Lagos, aimed at sparking crucial dialogues on consumer rights and the emerging challenges in an AI-integrated marketplace.

With a shared vision for a fair-trading environment, QNET and LASCOPA are set to embark on a transformative journey towards consumer enlightenment and justice. This partnership underscores a mutual dedication to eradicating harmful market practices and championing the cause of fairness and accountability.

In a press statement made available to LEADERSHIP, QNET's regional manager for Sub-Saharan Africa, Biram Fall, underscored the company's commitment, adding that "Our alliance with LASCOPA epitomizes our pledge to consumer rights, fostering a well-informed community ready to thrive in a tech-savvy future."

At the heart of this initiative were dynamic educational campaigns designed to empower consumers with the knowledge to make informed decisions and stand against exploitation and deceit.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Trade By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The "Say NO" public awareness campaign by QNET in Nigeria is an initiative that is aimed at educating communities about the dangers of fake job offers used by fraudsters to lure members of the public into human trafficking. The campaign provided invaluable knowledge and resources to Nigerians, safeguarding them from potential scams. These campaigns are instrumental in building a resilient and savvy consumer base, capable of navigating the complexities of the modern marketplace with confidence and discernment.

LASCOPA's general manager, Afolabi Solebo, reaffirmed the agency's dedication, saying that, "Our collaboration with QNET amplifies our resolve to combat unfair practices and uphold transparency and justice in the marketplace. Together, we are setting a new standard for consumer protection, ensuring that the rights and interests of Lagosians are safeguarded in this digital age."

As QNET and LASCOPA unite on Consumer Rights Day, they not only celebrate a shared commitment to consumer empowerment but also pave the way for a future where consumers are equipped to face the challenges of a rapidly evolving market landscape.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in the quest for a fair, transparent, and accountable marketplace, promising a brighter, more informed future for consumers in Lagos and beyond.