Nigeria: Aliwa Launches 2024 Cohort of Youth Leadership Program

Africa Leadership Initiative West Africa (ALIWA) has announced the commencement of the second edition of the ALIWA Youth Leadership Program (AYLP).

The announcement was made during a launch event on February 24, 2024. The transformative initiative, designed for young adults between the ages of 21 to 32 years, aimed to empower emerging leaders with the tools and knowledge for values-based leadership towards

The 2024 Cohort, consisting of 45 participants selected from 10 West African countries--Burkina Faso, Gambia, Ghana, Liberia, Mali, Nigeria, Niger, Senegal, Sierra Leone, and Togo--will convene virtually for over six months starting from March 9, 2024.

The rigorous selection process, involving applications from over 300 eligible candidates and nominations by ALIWA Fellows, Funders, and partner organisations, concluded with interviews to select the final participants. The process prioritised youths demonstrating leadership potential, a commitment to community service, and an openness to learning and adding value to their community.

Speaking at the launch event, ALIWA Board Chair, Essie Anno-Sackey, noted the diverse nationalities of the participants and demonstrated their passion for making a positive impact in their communities. Emphasising the essential role of nurturing the next generation of change-makers, she highlighted the program's transformative mission of instilling leadership guided by core values and fostering a culture of social responsibility.

AYLP will employ a carefully curated curriculum and methodology promoting critical thinking and enhancing participants' comprehension of their civic responsibilities, thereby nurturing ethical and effective leadership.

Furthermore, the program emphasises a focus on social responsibility through initiating meaningful social impact engagements.

According to Mrs. Ayo Maji, Executive Director of ALIWA, "AYLP aims to shape young leaders to harness their energy for effective nation-building. Every young African has the potential to lead; however, they need to be empowered. ALIWA is uniquely placed to empower emerging leaders in West Africa and to foster a culture of leadership guided by core values through the ALIWA Youth Leadership Program (AYLP).

"The Africa Leadership Initiative West Africa (ALIWA) is uniquely positioned to support the development of young leaders across the continent, actively inspiring and empowering young change-makers to realize their full potential in contributing to nation-building."

LEADERSHIP reports that ALIWA is a fellowship program that brings together Leaders from various sectors in West Africa. ALIWA aims to nurture and empower these leaders, equipping them with the necessary skills, knowledge, and networks to drive positive change and contribute to the sustainable development of their respective countries and the region. One of the 14 Fellowship programs of Aspen Global Leadership Network (AGLN), ALIWA is committed to addressing the most significant challenges of our time by fostering a community of leaders dedicated to driving meaningful and sustainable change.