Nigeria: Reps Want Ban On Alcoholic Drinks in Sachets, Pet Bottles Lifted

The House of Representatives has resolved that the ban imposed by the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on the sachet alcoholic and 200m pet bottles be suspended.

This followed the consideration and approval of the report of the House Committee on NAFDAC chaired by Hon. Regina Akume, the member representing Gboko/Tarka Federal Constituency at plenary on Thursday.

The House had on February 7, mandated the Akume-led NAFDAC Committee to investigative the basis and circumstance surrounding the ban imposed on the production of alcoholic beverages in sachets and small bottles in Nigeria by the agency.

According to the Committee's report, the ban should be lifted because the timing is inappropriate, given the fact that the economy is struggling, unemployment rate is staggering, and inflation rate is soaring while the poverty level is on the increase with paucity of forex to do business.

The Committee recommended that the ban of sachet alcohol should be replaced with the prescribed regulations and access control including, establishment of licensed liquor stores/outlets in Local Government Areas across the country.

Other measures recommended by the Committee include making it unlawful to send underaged persons to purchase alcoholic beverages; tightening enforcements by law enforcement agencies and increased monitoring and compliance checks by NAFDAC, FCCPC, and others to ensure strict product quality in terms of content and safety.

The panel also suggested that producers of sachet alcohol should expose the dangers associated with the abuse of alcohol sachet products, by boldly inscribing and enumerating the danger on the packs, as obtained in the case of tobacco.

"Government regulatory bodies should place more emphasis on regulation, monitoring and enlightenment campaign to educate stakeholders and the general public on the dangers of under aged consumption of alcohol and its sales in motor parks.

"Enlightenment campaign should be carried out in secondary schools across the country, as practice by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), to educate students on dangers and vices associated with the abuse of alcohol.

"Parents, religious bodies and Non -Governmental Organisation (NGOs) should be tasked to counsel their children or ward, especially the underaged, on the danger of alcohol consumption.

"Regulatory mechanisms should be strengthened to ensure enforcement and compliance; and encouraging legislation promoting recycling materials for green economy and minimising importation of raw materials used in producing pet bottles and sachets to conserve Foreign Exchange (FOREX)," the report stated.