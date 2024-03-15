Nigeria: Tinubu Approves Relocation of Naca From Osgf to Health Ministry

14 March 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Jonathan NDA-Isaiah

President Bola Tinubu has approved the relocation of the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) to the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.

NACA was previously domiciled in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF).

LEADERSHIP reports that the development is coming on the heels of the appointment of a new Director-General for the Agency, Dr. Temitope Ilori, on Thursday.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, the relocation of NACA to the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare was to foster synergy and enhance collaboration in pursuit of the nation's goal to achieve the 95-95-95 pathway for ending the AIDS epidemic.

"In line with his topmost priority of manifesting the Renewed Hope Agenda of his administration across sectors, the President is determined to consistently harmonize institutions within and between the different sectors in the country, ensuring improved coordination and synergy among agencies for efficient and qualitative service delivery to all Nigerians," he said.

