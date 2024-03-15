Nigeria: Army Chief Seeks Investment in Research to Combat Insecurity

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja has advocated investment in research and development to surmount insecurity in the country.

Lt.-Gen. Lagbaja said the insecurity ravaging many parts of the country was evolving, adding that research into them would help keep security agencies ahead of criminal groups.

The COAS stated this at the Nigerian Army seminar on Research, Development and Innovation held in Abuja on Thursday.

The seminar has as its theme: "Research Development and Innovation in the Military: Strategic Options for the Nigerian Army's Operational Effectiveness".

The Army chief said it is common knowledge that there is no rolling out a "mission accomplished" banner when it comes to research, development, and innovation.

"Although the Nigerian Army has continued to have breakthroughs in its operations, research and development will remain an unending endeavor for the Service. This is because the threats we face are mutating and will keep requiring security forces to adapt and possibly temporarily be a step ahead," Lagbara noted.

He stated that it is through research, development, and innovation that the Army produced hardware used against Boko Haram, following the difficulty encountered in procuring them.

He said, "Through research, development, and innovation, the Nigerian Army was able to appreciably respond to challenges faced in procuring needed hardware to prosecute its war against the Boko Haram terrorists and other criminal elements troubling the country.

"For instance, the Nigerian Army produced its first indigenous armoured fighting vehicles, fabricated needed spares for maintenance of its equipment, and developed more efficient ways of managing its inventories and manpower."

Lagbaja, however, assured that the Army under him would invest in research to outpace non-state actors.

He said, "To adequately live up to expectations and take its rightful place in a joint, combined, or whole agency setting, the Nigerian Army must continue to invest in research, development, and innovation to develop new concepts, tactics, techniques, and procedures that would outpace our adversaries by enhancing its combat readiness and operational effectiveness," the Army chief noted.

Several scholars have advocated for the seamless integration of research and innovation into the ongoing battle against insecurity in Nigeria.

These scholars also called for the need to harness cutting-edge technologies, and evidence-based strategies to effectively combat the multifaceted challenges of insecurity plaguing the nation.