Nigeria: CNG Demands Detailed Breakdown of Budget Allocations

The Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, has called for a detailed breakdown and transparency in budget allocations.

A statement by the National Coordinator, CNG, Comrade Jamilu Aliyu Charanchi, demanded that budget allocations for government-owned agencies like the National Assembly, should be broken down.

They said, "We demand detailed breakdowns and transparency in budget allocations for government-owned enterprises, agencies like the National Judicial Council, Independent National Electoral Commission, Tertiary Education Trust Fund, and the National Assembly."

The CNG also warned against attacks on northern leaders in the country, saying that the group won't sit back and watch their leaders getting "attacked."

The statement said: "The CNG today declares enough is enough. The North will no longer remain passive under such deliberate and sustained attacks on its leaders, its integrity and dignity, and will henceforth be forced to react to every provocation and unwarranted treatment from any quarter.

"All those who have no other useful vocation other than attacking northern leaders under the slightest of pretexts should know that our patience has reached its nadir.

"The North's reticence in speaking out or taking action is not born of fear or ignorance of how to respond in kind. It is simply because of our respect for others and deep commitment to national integration."