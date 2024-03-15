Nigeria: Mcaa Set for Her 6th Miniature Art Exhibition

March 30 to April 14, 2024, has been fixed for the 6th Miniature exhibition scheduled to hold at the Arts Hotel in Lagos. This was disclosed recently by Patrons Modern and Contemporary African Arts (MCAA), a leading art advisory and dealership firm, during a press conference held at the Arts Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The theme of the event titled Herstory Reframed, was coined from the direction of this year's International Women's Day Celebration, which will enable women in art tell their stories using canvas while reframing African's women narrative to the world.

The exhibition is targeted at reclaiming feminine narratives, redefining icons, and inspiring inclusion through arts. It will feature three talented and well-exhibited female artists from French-speaking countries who will tell incredible stories through their 20 works of art.

The event will also feature a fireside chat, where women in business, finance, and arts will discuss the way forward for the African arts industry. Leading the discussion panel will be Mama Nike, as she is known for using her arts and crafts to revive the African traditional practice. The discussion will be focused on opportunities in the arts industry, the funding gap, art financing, support for women artists, and export potential in art collections.

Speaking at the press conference, the Director at Patron MCAA, Miss Keturah Ovio, said, "We are always looking for projects that are exciting and often not ventured into by other art firms, and while art is big business all around the world, we realized in African it is not well popularised and we saw an opportunity there."

"Other industries influence art for instance the Real Estate Sector. The way houses are built is getting smaller which means the wall spaces are getting smaller. As an artist, your work of art should also consider where the market is going."

"For an artwork of 6x7 feet high and wide, someone who rents a one-bedroom apartment might not want to buy such considering the space it will occupy."

"However, it is not a bad business for us, because we can help them store them, as we believe Arts should be displayed, discussed, and enjoyed."

The artists who are expected at the event are; Asa Mansongi from the Republic of Congo, Kristine Tsala from Cameroun, and Falhone Ogoun from the Benin Republic.

According to Ovio, the size African arts industry is just about $13 billion which is just 2.5 percent of the $520 billion global arts market, noting that there is an opportunity for the private and public sector participants to do more.

Each artist brings a unique perspective, born from their journeys and backgrounds," Ms Ovio noted.

"Everyone has to invest in it. As corporates, we must invest in art collections, building, marketing, and export. We need art in public places. We need to export art, not just tech or other products. Arts values can appreciate and change people's lives," she said.

Peter Imo, Director, Patrons MCAA, said young people in Africa must take an interest in art collection, stressing that art can increase in value when properly kept.

"Art is a long-term investment. It is an asset you own that can exponentially grow wealth for generations," he said.

He noted that inclusivity has become a major issue globally, stating that women in various sectors have shown that they can make incredible contributions to the arts.

Also speaking, Miss Meme Osuocha, Marketing Director, explained that the event will reframe African women's narratives to the world and showcase the capabilities of women.

"It is an opportunity to tell African women's stories through arts. Through HERstory Reframed, we not only celebrate the artistic brilliance of the featured female artists but also pave the way for a more inclusive and empowered future for women in Africa and beyond," she said.