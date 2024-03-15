Nigeria: Dr Onu's Book Not Just About Financial Corruption - Egwu

...urges Tinubu to restructure Nigeria

The former governor of Ebonyi State, Dr. Sam Egwu said last Saturday that Dr. Onu John Onwe's new book, titled "Anatomy of Crime of Corruption in Nigeria (Constitutional Framework as the Tap-root)" is not just about corruption in terms of naira and kobo. Cheating one out of one's right, nepotism and the structural imbalance imposed on Nigeria by Britain, are all corruption.

But the incumbent governor of Ebonyi State, RT. Hon. Francis Nwifuru, expressed sadness that in spite of all that have been written and spoken about corruption, "we see little or no change."

Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Grace Umezurike, who represented Governor Nwifuru said: "One thing that worries me about corruption is the blame game. The masses blame the government. The government blames the masses. So who then is responsible and who will stop it? I believe in the slogan, 'Change begins with you.' Change begins with us. Everybody is culpable, one way or the other," Prof. Umezurike said on behalf of the governor.

The incumbent governor and the former governor spoke at the public presentation of Dr Onu's book in Abakiliki, the Ebonyi State capital.

Dr Sam Egwu also urged President Tinubu to go back and look at the recommendations of the constitutional amendment conference as he is looking into the Oronsaye's report, saying Nigeria must be restructured to end that aspect of corruption.

Dr. Egwu agreed with the thesis of the author that Britain instituted the prevailing corruption in Nigeria, sustained by autocratic constitutional framework; and that the only solution to the problem of corruption in Nigeria is abolishment of the present constitution and enthronement of a new one agreed to by the people:

"If you know how this country is structured by the British colonists, you will discover that it is structured to favour some people against some people. And that is the issue Dr. Onu's book addresses."

Dr. Egwu said the complaint by some people about marginalization, inequitable allocation of revenue based on number of LGAs which are skewed in favour of northern states, and the assertion that some people from one part of the country will never be president, all have their roots in the way the country was corruptively structured.

The former governor also gave census in Nigeria as an example of the structural imbalance imposed on Nigeria, saying "sometimes we cry wolves, and there is nothing we can do about it because structurally, it has been designed that your true number or population will never be ascertained.

"So this book is very important. I want to encourage us to read it. It addresses the fundamentals, the main reason why we are where we are today.

"I was a member of the constitutional amendment conference. We came up with resolutions that will change this country. What is holding them from implementing it? It is because some people want the structural imbalance that has been in existence to remain like that. So I want to urge Mr. President, Tinubu, as he is looking into the Oransaye report, he should also go back and look at the recommendations of the constitutional amendment conference. This country must be restructured so as to end that aspeect of corruption."

Another former governor of Ebonyi State who attended the event and spoke was Chief Martin Elechi. He said, "Brothers and sisters, thank you for coming to support our erudite brother, Dr Onu in presenting this book. When I saw the word, 'corruption' -- crime of corruption -- it was for me, a food for thought, because our country is so badly shaken by our various concepts of corruption. So it becomes necessary to read a book like this."

Chairman of the occasion, John Otu, a former Commissioner for Information in the state, congratulated the author, saying the book is important and timely. Corruption, he said, is more in the breach than in action. Unless the anti corruption is institutionalized, and monitization of politics is curbed, the crime of corruption in Nigeria will continue.

The best form of leadership, Otu said, is leadership by example. "If we therefore don't deal with corruption based on leadership by example, corruption will continue. Why are cases of corruption escalating instead of declining?"

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Business Corruption By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Otu said corruption is not only at the low hierarchy; it is everywhere, even at the home level. There's also corruption in the church, by those who use God's words to "milk" the people, he said.

Dr. Onyekachi Eni reviewed the book at the event. Presenting Dr. Onu, after his citation was read by Mma Ofoma, Dr Onyekachi said there has never been any gathering in Ebonyi State that brought together all the former and present governors of the state. "Dr Onu has achieved that feat," he said.

The opening and closing prayers were by Bishop Lawson Elom, while Elder Agom Eze blessed the kola presented. Chief Okorie Sunday, was the Chief launcher. Mrs. Nnenna Onuoha represented His Lordship, Hon Moses Elvis Anegu Ngene, Chief Judge of Ebonyi State.

Prof Chigozie Ogbu, former Deputy Governor of Ebonyi and present Vice Chancellor, Ebonyi State University, also attended the auspicious event.