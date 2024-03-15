Nigeria: Police Recover Remains of Slain Police Chief

The remains were recovered five months after he was beheaded by cultists.

The police in Rivers State, South-south Nigeria, have recovered the remains of Bako Angbashim, a divisional police officer (DPO) of Ahoada division of the state, who was murdered by gunmen.

Grace Iringe-Koko, the police spokesperson in the state, disclosed this in a statement forwarded to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday.

Mrs Iringe-Koko, a superintendent of police, said the remains of the slain officer were recovered on Sunday through a joint operation by operatives from the command's tactical squads and the Force Intelligence Bureau.

"This operation targeted the camp of the deceased cult leader, Gift Okpara, famously known as 2Baba, situated within the forested region of Odiemude Community in Ahoada East Local Government Area," Mrs Iringe-Koko said.

Backstory

Mr Angbashim, a superintendent of police, was beheaded on 8 September 2023 by suspected members of Iceland cult group in the Odiemude community led by Mr Okpara.

The attackers had laid ambush for the police chief while he and other colleagues were planning a raid on some criminal hideouts in the area.

PREMIUM TIMES last year reported how Mr Angbashim's head, hand and private part were cut into pieces while the gunmen chanted victory songs in a viral video clip circulated on social media.

Mrs Iringe-Koko, a superintendent of police said diligent search effort during the operation led to the discovery of a burial site within the gang's shrine, where the remains of the slain operative were located and exhumed.

"Notably, the exhumed remains include the skull of the deceased. These recovered remains have been taken to the mortuary, where they will undergo scientific examination and genetic testing.

"These tests aim to establish the identity of the remains through a meticulous comparison with samples obtained from the late officer's relatives.

"Furthermore, efforts are underway to locate and retrieve the remaining dismembered parts of SP Bako Angbashim's body, suspected to have been buried at various undisclosed locations within the forest," she said.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara had placed a N100 million bounty on the killer(s) and announced indefinite suspension of a traditional ruler in the area, Eze Igbu Akoh 11, accusing the royal father of "ceding control of his territory to a notorious gang leader, Mr Gift, and his men to freely operate and carry out criminal activities."

About four days after the officer was murdered, the police announced the arrest of six suspects, but the alleged gang leader, Mr Okpara, was at large.

Five months later, the police announced the killing of Mr Okpara through a joint operation executed by the operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Air Force and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

"It is important to note that 2Baba, the leader of the gang responsible for this heinous crime, met his demise on 17 February 2024, during a planned assault executed by the Rivers State Police Command.

"2Baba died in Ebrass, Ahoada West Local Government Area, but unfortunately, his gang members managed to escape with his body. However, following an intensive seven-day search, aided by credible intelligence, 2Baba's body was ultimately recovered from a shallow grave in the Ebrass forest.

"Based on high demand, Rivers State Police Command hereby post pictures and video of the corpse of the notorious kingpin, Mr Okpara, who met his waterloo," the police wrote on X.