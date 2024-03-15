Nigeria: Yari Denies Involvement in Floating New Party

Media reports said Mr Yari, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and others were planning to form a new party.

The senator representing Zamfara West Senatorial District, Abdulaziz Yari, has denied joining forces with others to form a new political party ahead of 2027 general election.

Mr Yari, a former governor of Zamfara State, reportedly collaborated with the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last election, Atiku Abubakar, and some serving northern lawmakers to propose a new party with a view to frustrating the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the presidential election.

The reports also listed the suspended Bauchi Central senator, Abdul Ningi, as one of the proponents of the party.

But a statement from the media office of Mr Yari on Wednesday said the report was not true.

"The Media Office of His Excellency, Senator Abdulaziz Yari, the Senator representing Zamfara West in the Nigerian Senate and a former Governor of Zamfara State, categorically denies the recent media reports, specifically in the Nation newspaper that suggest Senator Yari's involvement in the formation of a new political party.

"Senator Yari, as a leader of the APC in Zamfara is fully committed to the attainment of the party's vision for Nigeria. As a member of the legislature, Senator Yari has worked hand-in-hand with his colleagues in the 10th Senate to strengthen the agenda of the party in the National Assembly and foster collaboration to address the challenges facing the nation.

"Senator Yari remains firmly committed to the APC and dedicated to working collaboratively with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to improve the lives of all Nigerians.

"Senator Yari urges media outlets to exercise journalistic responsibility and integrity by verifying information before publishing unsubstantiated claims from unidentified sources," the statement reads.

Background

Mr Yari contested against Godswill Akpabio for the senate presidency last June.

Mr Akpabio won the election.

On Tuesday, the Senate leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, said some lawmakers who lost the last senate presidency election are still annoyed.

Mr Bamidele said the aggrieved lawmakers are plotting to remove Mr Akpabio as the senate president before June.

"Don't be deceived, the losers of June 2023 Senate President election are still angry. Some have accepted but a few haven't. They have plotted to remove you before June 2024. That is why you must not allow this deliberate mischief by Ningi to go away. He did it on purpose. He knew he was lying, he set the public against you, he will do it again. We must apply our sanction," Mr Bamidele said during plenary on Tuesday shortly before the suspension of Mr Ningi was announced.