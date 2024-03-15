Nigeria: How to Make Serious Bonus From 1xbet and Madiba of Comedy

Unique. Satirical. Musical. Welcome to a new stand-up show by the famous comedian Madiba, which raises the humor bar to a new level! On March 29, with Good Friday, you will enjoy an unforgettable experience and support from the bookmaker company 1xBet, which will become the show's main sponsor.

"It is one of the trusted betting platforms that cares about clients, and our collaboration will help people learn more about the reliable brand," Madiba said.

Collaborating with the stage star promises clients different prize draws and many pleasant surprises. You can see all the information on the performer and bookmaker's social media. Subscribe so you do not miss the chance to become the owner of valuable gifts.

The comedy show that made a splash in Europe

Popular Nigerian Mc/Compare stand-up comedian, content creator, and sketch maker Itoto Bartholomew, a.k.a. Hon Madiba, has always strived to raise the bar in the entertainment industry with his show Madiba updated.

In 2021, the humor star's first European performance was held in Berlin, and a year later, he went on tour to Manchester, Birmingham, and London. Later, new jokes were heard by the Istanbul audience.

New program with global support

On March 29, the talented comedian will joke from the stage not only about bets and big wins. "Bets entertain. Betting is fun, but you have to bet wisely. Make your predictions rationally, and remember that you cannot afford to lose big money. Play responsibly and avoid high blood pressure."

Madiba and the betting company have only recently become partners, but the performer already knows what he is ready to bet on: any day anytime you call me to come at stand-up comedy to the right audience. The rule is love.

Serious bonus from 1xBet and Madiba of Comedy

The talented entertainer guarantees pleasant emotions, and the bookmaker ensures favorable conditions for clients. Register on the 1xBet website or app from February 19 to April 10, use an exclusive promo code from the famous comedian and global brand MADIBA1X, and receive a 300% bonus for your first deposit - up to 145,600 NGN.

Place your bets responsibly and earn money in a good mood!