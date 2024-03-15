Africa Experiencing Slow Internet Connection, Microsoft Says Issue Being Fixed

14 March 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Crispus Mugisha

Microsoft Africa is close to fixing an outage that's been plaguing users across the continent. The culprit? Damaged undersea fiber optic cables messing with internet traffic.

The good news: Microsoft is rerouting traffic through available cables in West Africa and expects to have everything back to normal by Thursday, March 14th, 2024 at 10:00 PM UTC (Friday, March 15th, 2024 at 3:00 AM EAT).

In the meantime, Microsoft is working some internet traffic magic to ease the pain. They're optimizing traffic and reducing load on services like email and Teams, so users should see some improvement soon.

The outage is mainly affecting folks in Africa, but users in other regions might also feel the pinch if their internet uses those damaged cables.

Microsoft will provide another update by Thursday, March 14th, 2024 at 10:30 PM UTC (Friday, March 15th, 2024 at 3:30 AM EAT). Hang tight, Africa!

