Gambia: President Barrow Reshuffles His Cabinet

Gambian leader, President Adama Barrow, has on Friday reshuffled his cabinet. See below a press release issued by the office of the Gambia Government Spokesperson, Ebrima G Sankareh:

Effective immediately and consistent with the powers vested in him by the Constitution of the Republic of The Gambia-- Sections 71 (3) and 71 (4)(b), His Excellency The President, Mr. Adama Barrow GMRG, has effected the following changes in his Cabinet and aspects of the Civil Service:

1. Hon. Lamin S.I. Jammeh, Minister of Information is relieved of his Cabinet Appointment;

2. Dr. Ismaila Ceesay is appointed Minister of Information. A graduate of The University of Edinburgh, Scotland, until his appointment, Dr Ceesay was a Political Science Lecturer at The University of The Gambia. He is founder leader of the Citizens Alliance political Party;

3. Hon Seyaka Sonko, Minister of Interior is relieved of his Cabinet appointment and redeployed to The Gambia Foreign Service;

4. Mr. Abdoulie Sanyang, Inspector General of Police is relieved of his appointment as Gambia's IGP. Mr Sanyang is now appointed Minister of Interior. A career police officer who first trained as a French teacher, Mr Sanyang is a graduate of The University of The Gambia and The Gambia Law School where he trained as a Barrister at Law;

5. Hon Ousman Sowe, Minister of Lands & Regional Government is relieved of his cabinet appointment;

6. Hon. Hamat N.K. Bah, Minister of Tourism & Culture is redeployed to the Ministry of Lands & Regional Government as Minister of Lands & Regional Government;

7. Hon. Abdoulie Jobe, Minister of Petroleum & Energy is redeployed to the Ministry of Tourism & Culture;

8. Mr. Nani Juwara, is appointed Minister of Petroleum & Energy. A career staff member of the National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC) rising to the top as Managing Director, Mr Nani Juwara holds a Master's degree in Business Administration from The University of Southern Denmark following his undergraduate degree at The University of The Gambia;

9. Hon. Claudiana A. Cole, Minister of Basic & Secondary Education is relieved of her Cabinet appointment and redeployed to The Gambia Foreign Service;

10. Ms. Haddy Jatou Sey is appointed Minister of Basic and Secondary Education. A Development Specialist, Ms. Sey is a Sociology graduate of the American University in Washington, DC and holds a Masters degree in Gender and Development from The University of Sussex, UK. Along with many years of development work across Africa, Ms Sey also served as Senior Social Development Specialist with the World Bank from 2005 to 2020.

In a similar vein, His Excellency, the President of the Republic, Mr. Adama Barrow GMRG, acting under Sections 167(a) and (b) of the Constitution of The Republic of The Gambia and in consultation with the Public Service Commission, with immediate effect, relieves and appoints the follbowing officials:

1. Mr. Seedy Muctar Touray current Director General of The Gambia Immigration Department is appointed Inspector General of The Gambia Police Force;

2. Immigration Commissioner, Mr. Bai Ebrima Mboob is appointed Director General, Gambia Immigration Department;

3. Mr. Lamin Jadama Director General, State Intelligence Services is relieved of his appointment and redeployed to Foreign Service;

4. Hon. Mr. Ousman Sowe is appointed Director General, State Intelligence Services;

5. Mr. Galo Saidy is appointed Managing Director, National Water & Electricity Company;

6. Mr. Mambangick Njie, Special Adviser, is relieved of his appointment and redeployed to the Foreign Service;

7. Mr. Momodou Sabally is appointed Special Adviser, Office of the President;

8. Mr. Yusupha Y Jobe is relieved of his appointment as Director General, Public Utility Regulatory Authority;

9. Dr. Ngogou Lamin Bah is appointed Director General, Public Utility & Regulatory Authority;

This Cabinet reshuffle is with effect from today, Friday 15th March, 2024.