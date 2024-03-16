Nigeria: Wike Inaugurates Waterpark in Abuja

Mr Wike added that the government had sent out a clarion call to private investors to look in the direction of tourism

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, says the FCT Administration is ready to provide incentives to investors interested in developing the territory's tourism sector.

Mr Wike stated this at the inauguration of Sunrise Waterpark, a recreation centre developed by Nadeem Group in Abuja on Friday.

The park is located at Sunrise Hill Estate, R1 Sunrise Blvd, Street, Kugbo, Abuja.

The minister said that the tourism sector had the potential to become one of the highest foreign exchange earners for the country.

He, however, pointed out that the sector had sadly remained largely untapped and undeveloped.

He said that the President Bola Tinubu-led administration, under the "Renewed Hope" agenda had made the development of the tourism sector one of its top priorities.

Mr Wike added that the government had sent out a clarion call to private investors to look in the direction of tourism and harness its full potential for the benefit of the country.

"I am glad that the Nadeem Group had heeded to the call.

"The FCT has a lot of sites that have the potential of becoming great tourism sites, such as the fishing site in Yaba, the Ushafa Pottery Centre and the Millennium Tower project.

"It will be gratifying to see private investors coming to these areas and to give them a new breath of life.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Travel By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Our doors remained open for discussions and possible incentives to see Abuja grow up to its full potential in the tourism sector," the minister said.

Mr Wike said that he inaugurated the park, a private sector investment, because of its importance in developing Abuja's tourism sector.

Describing the park as the biggest and most modern waterpark in the West African sub-region, the minister expressed optimism that more tourism sites would be developed in Abuja.

"It is also important to note that the commissioning of the park is a testament to the vibrancy and tourism potential of our beloved city, Abuja.

Earlier, the Chairperson of Nadeem Group, Nadia Nadeem, said that the group's investment in the recreational facility was to foster bonds and friendship for family members of all ages.

Ms Nadeem said that the Sunrise Waterpark came at a time when the Nigerian government was taking steps to create jobs and attract foreign investments.

According to her, the park has the potential to create hundreds of jobs for Nigerians in many sectors including tourism, hospitality, entertainment, transportation, trade and commerce, real estate, and construction.

"In the coming months, the waterpark is expected to attract many economic activities into Abuja.

"It will attract foreigners from within Africa and throughout the world, making us partners in progress in the development of our dear city, Abuja."

(NAN)