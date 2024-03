analysis

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. Migration is a very serious demographic problem, former Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for West Africa Ahmedou Ould-Abdallah said during the panel session on « Regional Perspectives: The European Union and its Neighbors » within the framework of the XI Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

