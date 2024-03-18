Nigeria - 16 Soldiers Killed in Delta State Community Clashes

Himalayan Explorer based on work by Uwe Dedering/Wikimedia Commons
Map showing the location of Delta State in Nigeria.
16 March 2024
Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

The peacekeeping soldiers were responding to a distress call during fighting between two communities over a land dispute. A few arrests have been made following the ambush of the troops.

Sixteen soldiers were killed during a mission to halt clashes between two communities in Nigeria's southern state of Delta, an army spokesman said Saturday.

The attack in the oil-rich region happened in the Bomadi council area Thursday when the soldiers, deployed to keep the peace, "were surrounded by some community youths and killed," Defense Headquarters spokesman Brigadier General Tukur Gusau said in a statement.

Among the dead were a commanding officer, two majors, one captain and 12 soldiers, Gusau added.

He said the soldiers, from the 181 Amphibious Battalion, had "responded to a distress call" following trouble between the Okuama and Okoloba communities.

Frequent clashes over land ownership

According to local media reports, the two communities have clashed repeatedly over land ownership in recent weeks, leaving several people dead. One man was abducted during that fighting, with the Nigerian military unable to get the man released.

An investigation has been opened and several arrests have been made in relation to the Thursday's ambush on the Nigerian soldiers.

"So far, a few arrests have been made while steps [are] in place to unravel the motive behind the attack," Gusau added.

Nigerian soldiers are mostly deployed on special security operations across the West African country.

But they are sometimes sent to resolve conflict in communities, especially areas with an inadequate security presence or where clashes are common.

The fighting, sometimes deadly, is often over land or compensation for oil spills by energy companies in many Delta state communities.

mm/wd (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Deutsche Welle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.