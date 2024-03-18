Liberia: Cecpap Ends Peace Dialogue in Zwedru

Center for Conflict Prevention and Peacebuilding, a Liberian group, has ended the peace and reconciliation dialogue in Zwedru, Grand Gedeh County, following post-election violence in the county as a result of the death of an elected lawmaker.

A two-day reconciliation dialogue session organized by the Center for Conflict Prevention and Peacebuilding (CECPAP) has ended in Zwedru, Grand Gedeh County, with participants resolved to work for peace and unity in their various places of work, worship centers, schools, and communities.

According to a dispatch from Zwedru, Grand Gedeh County, the reconciliation dialogue session was held under the theme: A Reconciled Society for Sustainable Growth. The dialogue session brought together 25 participants drawn from the religious and disabled communities, women and youth groups, and representatives from parties involved in the recent violence that led to the destruction of properties, including the home of Senator Zoe Emmanuel Pennon, in Zwedru, Grand Gedeh County.

CECPAP's reconciliation dialogue session is expected to reach areas identified by the Peace Building Office (PBO) as hotspots during the 2023 presidential and legislative elections. The areas are Zwedru, Grand Gedeh County, Zuo-Zualay, Nimba County, Bellefani, Bong County, Foya, Lofa County, and Porkpa, Grand Cape Mount County.

During the two-day session held in Zwedru, participants deliberated on issues they see befitting the growth of their city and its people. According to the participants, one of the issues that is most important to them is for the dwellers of Zwedru City to reunite for the sole purpose of moving their city and county forward in all aspects of life. The representatives of the two opposing parties in the recent Zwedru violent act resolved to put the conflict behind them and reunite for their city's growth.

To enhance the reconciliation process in Zwedru, the two parties and other participants called on their Senator, Emmanuel Zoe Pennon, to intervene in the case by releasing from further detention their colleagues that were arrested by the Liberia National Police and later sent to incarceration by the court. The participants said Senator Pennon's intervention in releasing their colleagues from detention is very important as it will further speed up the reconciliation process, stressing that reconciliation taking place in Zwedru is paramount and can never be over-emphasized.

The second phase of the CECPAP dialogue starts today in Zuo-Zualay, Nimba County, with 25 participants coming together to discuss the importance of reconciliation and unity in their community.

The reconciliation dialogue is being organized and facilitated by CECPAP with funding from the UN Peacebuilding Fund. The UN International Organization for Migration (IOM) is supervising the implementation of the project. Press Release

