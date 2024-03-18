Kenya: Okutoyi Marches On in African Games With Easy Win Over Zambian Opponent

Nairobi — The 2022 Wimbledon Open doubles junior champion Angella Okutoyi continued her bright start to her African Games campaign with an easy triumph over Zambia's Naomi Chileshe in Accra on Sunday night.

Okutoyi won the first set 6-3 6-1 to ease her way into the round of 16 in her quest for her first-ever medal at the competition.

The Auburn University sophomore began her campaign on Saturday without breaking a sweat as she was given a bye into the round of 32.

Okutoyi will not get much time to savour her victory though as she will be back in action on Monday in the singles as well as doubles.

She will be facing off against Egyptian Merna Mostafa Refaat for a ticket to the quarters.

In the doubles, Okutoyi will double up with fellow Kenyan, Cynthia Cheruto, as they seek to overcome the Zambian pair of Chileshe and Christabel Chisongo in the round of 16.

A day to forget

It was a day to forget for Kenya in the men's category as all of the hopefuls, except one, faltered in the round of 32.

Ishmael Changawa lost 3-6 2-6 to Moroccan Benchetrit Jean as Albert Njogu went down 1-6 1-6 to Egyptian Abdelmasieh Sobhy.

Ibrahim Kibet lost to another Egyptian, Mahmoud Ali, 3-6 2-6.

However, Kevin Cheruiyot saved face for the country when he outclassed South African Leo Tyrone 6-0 6-2 to qualify for the round of 16.

Cheruiyot had served off his campaign on Saturday with a 6-1 6-2 victory over Ugandan Trevor Solomon.