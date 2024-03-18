Nigeria: African Games - Team Nigeria Hopeful As Athletics Begins Today

As the 2023 African Games enters a new week, Team Nigeria made up of 54 athletes is expecting medals haul track and field events which will begin today in Accra, Ghana.

Without a doubt, athletics is one of Team Nigeria's area of strength as the country boasts of world performers who are poised to maintain her dominance in the event.

Leading the charge for Nigeria is none other than Tobiloba Amusan, the world record holder in the 100m hurdles event.

Amusan's unrivaled dominance on the continent is set to be extended as she seeks to further solidify her legacy in African athletics.

Ese Brume, another standout athlete, will be aiming to reclaim her title as the ruler of African long jump.

Joining them are other immensely talented athletes including Ruth Usoro and Favour Ofili, forming a formidable lineup that promises to dazzle spectators and rivals alike.

Other equally highly talented athletes also make up the Nigerian list. On the men's side, Enoch Adegoke, Seye Ogunlewe, Alaba Akintola, Ezekiel Nathaniel, Samson Nathaniel, and Chukwuebuka Enekwechi are among the top contenders ready to showcase their prowess on the track and field.

Interestingly, the Minister for Sports Development, Senator John Owan Enoh, is in Ghana to support and cheer on the Nigerian contingent.

Senator Enoh, who has expressed his confidence in the team's ability to make Nigeria proud, also urged them to maintain their pursuit of excellence and dominance, particularly over rivals like Egypt.

"I am charging the entire contingent to keep the chase on Egypt, and steer clear of the others behind them.

"I am sure in athletics, our athletes will bring their A-game and show their dominance."

Meanwhile, Nigeria will take on hosts Ghana in the opening match of women's rugby on Wednesday before their remaining matches against Uganda, Madagascar, and Tunisia.

Comprising 15 players, the Lady Stallions as the Nigerian women rugby team is called, boast a blend of talent from home and abroad, aiming for a podium finish in Ghana.

The squad includes nine home-based players and six from foreign clubs, showcasing the depth and diversity of Nigerian rugby talent.

Nigeria is still trailing Egypt in second position on the medals table.