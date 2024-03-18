Lesotho: Cancer Patients in Dire Need of Blood

THE collaborative effort of the Lesotho Blood Transfusion Service (LBTS) and Care Bond Donor Club (CBDC) has resulted in the collection of 7500 pints of blood.

This was all done during a blood donation drive held in Ha Mabote, Berea, this week in celebration of Moshoeshoe Day. The effort was in response to calls to help cancer patients who often need blood transfusion.

The cancer patients have been struggling due to the shortage of blood in the country.

Some types of cancer treatments such as chemotherapy can damage bone marrow, reducing red blood cell and platelet production. Other times, the cancer itself or surgical operations often need blood.

This had compelled LBTS and CBDC to join hands in the blood collection drive.

LBTS phlebotomist, Litṧitso Rabale, said the collected 7500 pints would go a long way in trying to meet the huge demand of blood. Lesotho had an escalating number of cancer patients who were in need of blood countrywide.

"Nearly one-quarter of the nation's blood supply goes to patients fighting cancer. Subsequently, blood donors play a vital role in their care," Ms Rabale said.

She urged people to donate blood voluntarily because there were no incentives in return.

Ms Rabale said the rate at which people were seeking blood donations on social media was an indication of the seriousness of the shortage of blood in hospitals.

"Blood shortage persist, and this gap threatens the lives of countless individuals in critical need of transfusions due to accidents, surgeries, childbirth and various other medical conditions," she said.

For her part, the Ha Mabote Chieftainess, 'Mabohlokoa Majara, said she had a phobia of donating blood. However, she had been made to understand how blood saved lives and that had compelled her to become a blood donor.

"You never know what will happen to you. What if is someone close to you or one of your children needs blood?" she rhetorically asked.

One of the people donating blood, Lebohang Mohai, said he was doing so to help patients survive.