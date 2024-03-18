Lesotho: Bangladeshi Community Vows to Help Basotho

BANGLADESHI Association of Lesotho (BAL) President, Ruhul Quddus, has called upon his countrymen to collaborate and assist Basotho in such areas as health and education, among others.

He spoke during the launch of the BAL at Maseru Club on Sunday. Dr Quddus emphasized the need for the Bangladeshi community in Maseru to unite and help Basotho since his community lived and operated businesses in this country.

This ceremony enjoyed the support of fellow expatriates such as the Indians, Pakistanis, Chinese, Nigerians, Congolese, Malawians, Ethopians, Kenyans, Sri Lankans, Eritreans, Zimbabweans and Philippians among others, who all congratulated the Bangladeshi community for launching the association.

"As the Bangladeshi community in Lesotho, we have to unite and collaborate with Basotho to work hand in hand and share our cultures and traditions, education and many activities," Dr Quddus said.

"Though our community, we want to help Basotho. Winter is creeping and we are going to donate clothes to less privileged people in the remote areas because we know that winters in Lesotho get extremely cold."

"We are going to assist in the provision of medical support and other activities as we live here in Lesotho. We feel the need to give back to the communities we operate in. We formed this association to ensure unity, peace and harmony within the Bangladeshi community," Dr Quddus said.

Dr Quddus further said the formation of the BAL was a significant step towards building solidarity in a foreign land. He said the organisation's aim was to build and help members in business. It would help them collaborate and network.

"Our members must be disciplined and law obedient. We promise to work well with law enforcement agencies," Dr Quddus said.

For his part, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Paseka Mokete, urged the BAL to work with the police to combat crime, whether directed at them or perpetrated by its members.