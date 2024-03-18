Lesotho: Gvt Warns Civil Servants Against Striking

...GS Mokela says COLEPE not recognised under public service laws

GOVERNMENT Secretary, Teboho 'Mokela, has strongly warned civil servants who subscribe to the Coalition of Lesotho Public Employees (COLEPE) organisation against staging a go-slow protest action this week.

Ms 'Mokela says COLEPE was not recognised by the government of Lesotho, as per the requirements of the Public Service Act, 2005. Prime Minister Sam Matekane's government had only engaged COLEPE - notwithstanding that non-recognition factor - because of the importance "of consultations on issues that affect both parties", she said.

The week-long demonstration encouraged by COLEPE and slated from the 11th to 15th March is intended to protest the government 's failure to effect a "promised" 25 percent wage adjustment in the 2024-25 fiscal budget. COLEPE has dismissed the two percent adjustment proposed in this budget as an "insult".

COLEPE has been claiming it was promised the hefty adjustment by Prime Minister Sam Matekane. It had directed its members in a circular dated 5 March 2024 to stage the go-slow starting Monday through Friday this week. However, it did not appear like the go slow action had taken off. Services were being provided as normal at government departments the Lesotho Times visited.

On Tuesday 12th March, GS 'Mokela had issued her own counter memo, dismissing the protest which she said could interfere with service delivery. The memo was circulated across all government ministries and departments.

In the savingram titled Proposed Demonstration of Lesotho Public Employees (COLEPE) and addressed to all Principal Secretaries (PS)s, Ms 'Mokela warned civil servants against participating in the demonstration.

Ms 'Mokela ordered the PSs to ensure that all civil servants did not participate in any demonstration that might disrupt service delivery. Civil servants must do their work as expected of them, Ms 'Mokela directed.

Mr 'Mokela also unequivocally asserted that COLEPE was not legally recognised by the Lesotho government, as per the Public Service Act 2005 (Section 22 (2).

"It has come to the government's attention that the Coalition of Lesotho Public Employees (COLEPE) has issued communication advising all public officers to engage in a demonstration against the two percent salary increase from the 11th to 15th March 2024," Ms 'Mokela said.

"This alarming announcement follows collapse of negotiations between the government and COLEPE. Addressees are invited to note that there is no Public Officers Association that has yet been recognised by the government, according to the Public Service ACT,2005 (Section 22 (2)."

Ms 'Mokela said government nevertheless engaged COLEPE regardless of its status, in recognition of the importance of consultations on issues that affected both parties.

Ms 'Mokela said, the government therefore, urged all public officers to refrain from engaging in all forms of demonstration, which might disrupt service delivery.

"Your good offices are, therefore, instructed to ensure compliance with this correspondence by ensuring that all public officers are at work and perform their duties and responsibilities as expected," Ms 'Mokela said.

Meanwhile, COLEPE urged its members to disregard the government directive.

COLEPE has also maintained that if the government did not engage in negotiations with its employees post the demonstration, the coalition would announce extension of the protest.

COLEPE's spokesperson, 'Makatleho Mphetho, told the Lesotho Times, the demonstration was aimed at forcing the government's hand over their 25 percent wage demand.

She said the two percent salary increment, was shocking and a slap in the face.

"This is an insult to us considering that the Prime Minister asked for time, only to give us a two percent increment in the current financial year. This year we were expecting that at least our grievances will finally be addressed and we would be given the salary increment we are demanding," Ms Mphetho said.

"Instead, the government abandoned all meetings aimed at negotiating the salary increment. They instead offered a two percent salary adjustment."

She said it was time civil servants fought for their rights as "no one will fight for them".

Ms Mphetho said if government did not call for negotiations this week, the COLEPE leadership would have no choice but announce extension of the demonstration.

COLEPE had opted for the go slow workplace demonstration after it was denied police clearance to protest in the streets.