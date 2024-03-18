Nigeria: Bandits' Informants Arrested With Stolen Cow in Kaduna Market

A suspected bandits' informant, simply identified as Dan Abba, has been arrested with a stolen cow by vigilantes at Bishini village market in Kachia LGA of Kaduna State.

A resident of Azzara, neighbouring Bishini village, Ahmadu Sajo, said the incident happened last Thursday when the suspect brought a stolen cow to sell at the market.

He said the suspect was among bandits' informants suspected to have given information to bandits, who recently abducted herders and rustled their cows at Kuchimi and Haying-Dam as well as the Gidan-Makeri area of Kagarko town.

He said troops in the area had declared the suspect among other fleeing suspects wanted, saying until last Thursday when luck ran out of him when he was caught with a stolen cow at the village market.

According to him, the suspect had been handed over to troops alongside the stolen cow, even as he said the vigilantes were making efforts to trail where some of the stolen cows were kept.

"The vigilantes suspected that the cow the suspect brought to the market might be among those cows that were stolen two weeks ago at a village in Kagarko LGA," he added.

The spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, SP Hassan Mansur, did not pick up calls or reply to text messages sent to him over the arrest of the suspect at the time of filling the report.