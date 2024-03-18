Nigeria: Kano Records 257 Cases of Gender-Based Violence in 1 Year

18 March 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ibrahim Musa Giginyu

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Kano branch, has said the agency recorded 257 cases of gender-based violence (GBV) from January 2023 to December 2023, a development the agency described as worrisome.

Speaking during the 2024 International Women's Day (IWD) celebration organised by Alkhair Orphanage and Women Development in Kano, NAPTIP Public Relations Officer, Aliyu Abba Kali, said the agency has been working with several non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to curb the menace of GBV.

The Director of Alkhair Orphanage, Ambassador Rukayya Abdulrahman, said her organisation had been training vigilante groups to equip them with the skills to handle GBV cases.

"We have figured out that there is a need for the vigilantes to have basic knowledge of handling GBV cases, so as not to lose the vital evidence needed to establish a strong case, that is why we feel the vigilantes should be trained," she said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.