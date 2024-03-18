Nigeria: Kano Records 257 Cases of Gender-Based Violence in 1 Year

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Kano branch, has said the agency recorded 257 cases of gender-based violence (GBV) from January 2023 to December 2023, a development the agency described as worrisome.

Speaking during the 2024 International Women's Day (IWD) celebration organised by Alkhair Orphanage and Women Development in Kano, NAPTIP Public Relations Officer, Aliyu Abba Kali, said the agency has been working with several non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to curb the menace of GBV.

The Director of Alkhair Orphanage, Ambassador Rukayya Abdulrahman, said her organisation had been training vigilante groups to equip them with the skills to handle GBV cases.

"We have figured out that there is a need for the vigilantes to have basic knowledge of handling GBV cases, so as not to lose the vital evidence needed to establish a strong case, that is why we feel the vigilantes should be trained," she said.