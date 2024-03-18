Nigeria: Presidential Federalism Setback to Nigeria's Dev't - Enugu Gov

Enugu State governor, Peter Mbah, has said Nigeria's presidential federalism, which vests too much powers and revenues in the centre, is a major setback to the nation's socio-economic development.

The governor stated this during a public lecture entitled 'Enugu State, Nigeria: New political leadership; bold economic vision - Spotlight on the health and education strategies', which he delivered at the London School of Economics at the weekend.

The governor said while discussions on further devolution continued, leaders at all levels could make a difference by applying political will, people-centred and transcendental leadership.

Recall that 60 members of the House of Representatives had on February 14, 2024, sponsored three bills proposing alterations to the Nigerian Constitution 1999 (as amended) to transit from the current presidential system to the parliamentary system of government by 2031.