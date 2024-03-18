Nigeria: Presidential Federalism Setback to Nigeria's Dev't - Enugu Gov

18 March 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Saawua Terzungwe

Enugu State governor, Peter Mbah, has said Nigeria's presidential federalism, which vests too much powers and revenues in the centre, is a major setback to the nation's socio-economic development.

The governor stated this during a public lecture entitled 'Enugu State, Nigeria: New political leadership; bold economic vision - Spotlight on the health and education strategies', which he delivered at the London School of Economics at the weekend.

The governor said while discussions on further devolution continued, leaders at all levels could make a difference by applying political will, people-centred and transcendental leadership.

Recall that 60 members of the House of Representatives had on February 14, 2024, sponsored three bills proposing alterations to the Nigerian Constitution 1999 (as amended) to transit from the current presidential system to the parliamentary system of government by 2031.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.