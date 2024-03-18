Liberia: MOA Rejuvenates University of Liberia Farm

The Ministry of Agriculture (MoA) has rejuvenated the farm of the University of Liberia with the provision of two tractors, four power tillers, irrigation equipment and high yielding assorted vegetable seeds to introduce technology enhanced agricultural learning at the University.

The rejuvenation of the UL farm, located at the Fendall Campus is also meant to empower students for agricultural cooperatives, according to the MoA.

The initiative is being implemented by the MoA through its Smallholder Agriculture Development for Food and Nutrition Security (SADFONS).

SADFONS is an US$8 million grant from the Global Agriculture Food Security Program (GAFSP) for Liberia. GAFSP is dedicated to improving food and nutrition security worldwide.

Agriculture Minister, Dr. J. Alexander Nuetah, said that his ministry has partnered with the University to make the farm as a model for agricultural learning in Liberia.

According to him, the farm is expected to contribute immensely to the development of the agricultural sector.

"We want the farm to address the issue of poor extension services facing the country, and to develop the skills of students for agricultural cooperatives," he said.

Minister Nuetah spoke last Thursday at the UL Fendell Campus, when he launched the Agriculture Farm.

The William R. Tolbert College of Agriculture and Forestry farm was established in 1967 to prepare students as agriculture technicians for the country. But the civil conflict ravaged the farm and, since then, not much was done to restore the farm to its pre-war status.

Minister Nuetah said that President Joseph Nyumah Boakai wants agriculture done differently to impact the economy.

"The reason that we are here today is to lay the foundation for the agricultural development system on the UL campus because it started here before. We want the farm to become a place for best agricultural learning," he said.

He mentioned that the vision of President is to see agricultural students graduating to manage their own farms.

"The President wants the students to become master farmers and not to wait for employment upon graduation," he said.

According to Nuetah, his ministry will support the farm in the areas of lowland rice and vegetable production at the moment.

"Our initial conversation with the University authorities is to start with food crops, like vegetables and rice to supply the market and to multiply seeds to farmers. About 10 hectares each has been identified for the students of the University to cultivate. And eventually, we shall support the farm in the areas of tree crops, and animal production," the minister stated.

He challenged the University's authorities and the students to take complete ownership of the farm to contribute to the development of the country's agricultural sector.

"We want you to be able to produce foundational seeds to assist the farmers. We also want you to become agripreneurs in the agribusiness sector, he encouraged the students.

The minister said he expects that the farm will succeed in developing the practical skills of the students to start their own businesses.

"We look forward to agricultural students developing proposals to access funds from the Ministry as a way for self-employment. I promised you that if you graduate from here as students of agriculture we want to be able to ensure that you have access to finance for your agricultural businesses," he promised.

At the same time, the minister has disclosed that the government is currently working to improve access to finance through the establishment of a Bank that will be exclusively for agriculture lending purposes.

Before the civil conflict, Liberia had the Agriculture Cooperative Development Bank (ACDB) which provided loans to farmers. However, the bank went out of business and is yet to be reactivated by the government due to a very huge liability, the Daily Observer has learnt.

Some Liberian farmers are today accessing finance attracted by the government as loans and grants from international partners.

"We want to make sure to improve access to finance for agriculture. To make this happen, we are currently working to establish the Agriculture Enterprise Development Bank. When this Bank is established you as students can present a business development proposal to get you loans to start your agricultural businesses, the minister said.

Also, speaking the President of the UL, Dr. J. Nelson Sarwolo, welcomed the initiative of the Ministry of Agriculture to revamp the university's farm.

"We are very much grateful for such a wonderful collaboration. We promise to work with you to make this farm impactful," he said.

For his part, the Dean of the Agriculture College, Associate Proff. Leroy W. Gegbe said that the college has the mandate to train students with the requisite skills in agriculture, but the lack of practical knowledge remains a serious gap.

The Dean said students are graduating from the college without any practical knowledge of agriculture.

"This intervention is meant to provide adequate knowledge about agriculture to our students," Prof. Gegbe said. "What is being done today is an indication that the country is ready for agriculture, and we can assure you of our commitment in making this initiative a reality."