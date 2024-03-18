Nigeria: Ijaw Youths Condemn Killings of Soldiers in Delta

The Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, Western Zone has condemned the killing of military personnel on a peace and rescue mission in Okuama community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

In a statement by Doubra Okotete, Omoghomi Olu-Derimon and Luguard Izoukumor, chairman, secretary and information officer, respectively, IYC described the killing as barbaric and wicked.

The statement reads, "While we do not want to support the decision of the military to burn down the entire Okuama community and leave the already impoverished inhabitants to suffer, we wish to call on the Delta State government to swing into action and protect the lives of the innocent people in the area.

"It is also pertinent to clarify that the Okuama community where this sad event occurred is an Urhobo-speaking community in Ughelli South LGA, and not an Ijaw community.

"We are, therefore, using this medium to call on Governor Oborevwori and the Nigerian security agencies to investigate and bring to book the perpetrators of the heinous act."

Meanwhile, human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, has called on the federal government to put an end to the reprisal attacks by soldiers of the Nigerian Army in the Okuama community of Ughelli South Local Government Area in Delta State.

Falana, who made this call in a statement on Sunday, said, "Unfortunately, some villages were attacked last night by angry soldiers. After the attack, the villages were set on fire during the nocturnal military invasion.

"Having regard to the destruction of Odi and Zaki Biam over the killing of soldiers, the authorities ought to have taken adequate measures to prevent the attack and burning of the affected villages. It is unfortunate that the Federal Government has not issued any statement on the barbaric incident.

"In view of the tragic turn of events, I call on the military authorities to halt the destruction of the properties of innocent people in the warring communities. It ought to be pointed out that collective punishment is a serious offence under domestic and international law.

"Therefore, the Delta State Government should ensure that the murder suspects and arsonists among the civilians and soldiers are fished out and prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to other criminal elements in society.

"Once again, I commiserate with the bereaved families of the slain officers and soldiers. Since they were brutally killed in the course of duty, the Federal Government and the Delta State Government should compensate the dependents of the deceased military officers and soldiers. Compensation should also be extended to the victims of reprisal attacks by angry soldiers."

On the killing of the officers and soldiers, Falana said, "We join the members of civilized humanity in condemning the brutality meted out to the military officers and soldiers as they were deployed for a peacekeeping mission to resolve the crisis in two warring communities in Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State.

"We are , however, pleased to note that the military remains focused and committed to its mandate of maintaining peace and security in the country.

"Having regard to the massacre of innocent people when the military invaded Odi in Bayelsa State and Zaki Biam in Benue State in similar circumstances, we commend the military authorities for resisting the temptation to subject the two warring communities to a reprisal attack. By all means, the army should avoid a repeat of the history of having multiple tragedies.

"We have confirmed that, in line with the directive of the Chief of Defense Staff, Gen. Gwabim Musa, some of the gunmen involved in the heinous crime have been arrested.

"The Delta State Government, the respective local governments, and the leaders of two warring communities should assist the police in identifying and isolating the remaining reckless murderers and unraveling the motive behind the heinous crime.

"While we commiserate with the Nigerian Army and the bereaved families of the slain military officers and soldiers, we call on the authorities of the Nigeria Police Force to ensure that a thorough investigation is conducted into the case with a view to prosecuting the suspects without any delay."