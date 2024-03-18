Nigeria: APC Picks Idahosa As Edo 2024 Deputy Gov Candidate

18 March 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has selected Hon. Dennis Idahosa as its deputy governorship candidate in the September 21 Edo governorship election.

Idahosa will serve as a running mate for the APC candidate in the state, Senator Monday Okpebholo.

Recall that Idahosa was one of the aspirants who vied for the APC ticket for the Edo governorship election during the party primaries but lost to Okpebholo, who eventually emerged as the party's flag bearer for the November 21, 2024 election.

At a meeting on Sunday night, Idahosa was unveiled in the presence of the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, former Edo State Governor, Adams Oshiomhole, Okpebholo himself, and several other party chieftains.

Ganduje, along with the party's National Secretary, Sen. Ajibola Bashiru, is scheduled to present Okpebholo and Idahosa to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the villa today.

Idahosa is slated to take the place of Hon. Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, who was named by the governorship candidate last week as his running mate.

