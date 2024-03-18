Nigeria: Agro Solutions - 5 Reasons Why Many Poultry Farms Fail

If you really want to be a successful poultry farmer, here are the mistakes you need to avoid. Take note of numbers 3 and 5

Ever wondered why poultry farmers fail? With the increase in world population, food production, especially poultry farming, has become the most lucrative business of the century. Many people across the globe are now getting into the business with the hope of making it to the top.

But there is a problem.

Most of these poultry businesses don't see the second year. In fact, most of the farmers quit in their first years of operation. And that is the discouraging part of poultry farming. So, before you can start your own poultry farm, there are certain things you must avoid for you to succeed. I will talk about them in a moment. And if you have been in this industry for long, I'm certain that you will be relating with most of the issues in this post.

Reasons why poultry farmers fail

No Feasibility Study

It all starts with a feasibility study.

Most farmers start their poultry farms without first conducting thorough research. Just like any other business, poultry farming requires that you understand all the elements and variables of the industry. You need to know who the best suppliers are, how the market is within your region, the influencers and the environmental conditions of the region.

With a proper feasibility study, you will be able to know the right breed to keep and where or who to go to for help whenever you need it.

Poor Housing System

Most farmers use a little space to house very many birds. Overcrowding causes stress among the flock which may lead to other serious issues. If you want to be successful, provide your birds with enough space that allows for free flow of air, temperature variation and proper lighting.

I know that setting up a poultry house can be expensive but please go for something that is good for your business. You can always expand.

No Proper Training

You don't need a university degree to be a successful poultry farmer. In fact, you don't even need a diploma. But here is the thing, if you get into poultry farming without proper training, trust me, you won't go far.

There is a big difference between training and education. I'm talking about training.

Before you can start a poultry farm, spend some time and get trained by some of the experts in the industry. Learn how to manage your own farm. It is very important.

High Cost of Feeds

With the increased cost of feeds, farmers find it so hard to maintain their flock to maturity. For example, broilers grow so fast. They take 33-42 days to attain 2.8-3kg. But for you to realize this, they must be properly fed. It is therefore important that you set aside enough funds for feeds for the entire period.

Poor Marketing Strategies

Most of the farmers have a weakness in marketing. And so, they seek help from the middle men.

Dealing with middle men is the number one reason most beginner poultry farm owners don't get to succeed.

It's simple. You give your products to middle men at a lower price, they make good money without having to go through the production process. And what do you get? Losses or little profits.

If you want to be successful in this industry then you will have to tackle marketing head on. It's either you do the marketing yourself or hire an expert to join your team.

Also, do not forget to leverage the power of online marketing. To build and grow your business online, try the following:

Social Media Marketing

Set up a Facebook business page for your business. Publish posts, help other farmers with tips on the page, share quality content on the page, and finally, market your products to your fans. Do not use your personal Facebook account for business. Be professional.

Source: Dr Wageti, Group Sales and National Marketing Manager, Adamore Nig. Ltd.