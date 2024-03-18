Burundi - Official Visit By AfDB Director General for East Africa

announcement

What? Visit by Ms Nnenna Nwabufo, Director General of the African Development Bank for East Africa

Who? African Development Bank, Government of Burundi

When? 18-21 March 2024

Where? Bujumbura, Burundi

The Burundi Country Office of the African Development Bank (AfDB) Group is pleased to announce the working visit of Ms Nnenna Nwabufo, the Group's Director General for East Africa, to Bujumbura, Burundi's largest city, from 18-21 March.

Ms Nwabufo holds responsibility for guiding and advancing the AfDB's strategic objective of significant and transformational development in the 13 countries of East Africa. She oversees the efficiency and effectiveness of Bank Group operations in the region, maintaining high-level national and regional dialogues in all sectors covered by the AfDB, as well as supervising the implementation and integration of all aspects of the Bank's work in the region.

During her official visit, Mrs Nwabufo will engage in discussions with the authorities in Burundi on the current state of cooperation with the Bank Group and ways of strengthening it. She will join Burundi government officials for a presentation of the implementation results of the AfDB's Country Strategy Paper (CSP) 2019-23 for Burundi, which will be followed by a presentation of the CSP 2024-26 and a description of the priority areas addressed in the new CSP.

Mrs Nwabufo will also attend the signing ceremony of the grant agreement for the implementation of Phase 2 of the Tanzania-Burundi-Democratic Republic of Congo Joint Railway Project/Tanzania-Burundi Section after which she will visit ongoing Bank-financed projects to assess their progress.

The AfDB Group's relationship with Burundi dates from 1968, when the country joined the institution.

The Group has financed a broad range of social and economic projects in Burundi since 1974, when it begain making investments in transport, energy, agriculture, rural development, the social sector, water and sanitation, as well as multi-sector projects.