African Development Bank Executive Directors Visit Sierra Leone

announcement

A delegation of seven Executive Directors from the African Development Bank Group has arrived in Sierra Leone on a five-day consultation mission aimed at deepening the partnership between the Bank and the West African nation.

Led by Mette Knudsen from Denmark, the delegation includes Jonathan Nzayikorera from Rwanda, Rufus N. Darkortey from Liberia, Takaaki Nomoto from Japan, Dr. Martin Kipping from Germany, Dr. Nomfundo Ngwenya from South Africa and Dr. Samson Oyebode Oyetunde from Nigeria.

The mission forms part of the Bank's annual work program and underscores its commitment to maintaining robust engagement with its Regional Member Countries, including Sierra Leone. Executive Directors will meet with the country's senior government officials, various government agencies, development partners, integrity institutions, the private sector, youth, women, and civil society.

Sierra Leone's Minister of Finance and Bank Governor Sheku Ahmed Fantamadi Bangura welcomed the delegation and said it was a testament to the country's commitment to collaborating with the Bank to foster regional economic growth, development, and cooperation across Africa.

The African Development Bank has a longstanding partnership with Sierra Leone, one of its founding African nations. The Bank launched its initial projects in Sierra Leone 1966-1967 with an equity investment in the National Development Bank of Sierra Leone. Over the years, it has been instrumental in addressing the country's challenges, including infrastructure deficits, strengthening governance, economic diversification, and supporting climate-smart development.

Currently, the Bank's portfolio in Sierra Leone focuses on enhancing access to quality infrastructure and rural electrification, strengthening the agriculture sector, promoting inclusive growth and job creation through the private sector, and supporting youth and women in entrepreneurial endeavors.

Notable projects include the Three Towns Water Supply and Sanitation Project, which has enabled 550,000 people in Bo, Kenema and Makeni to gain access to potable water and provided 46,851 students with access to modern toilets. The Bank is also supporting the rehabilitation and upgrading of major roads in Sierra Leone as part of the multinational Mano River Union Road Development and Transport Facilitation Program.

Rufus N. Darkortey represents Sierra Leone as Executive Director and is the host of this mission. His Constituency also encompasses The Gambia, Ghana, and Sudan. Ms. Halima Hashi, Country Manager for the Bank in Sierra Leone, will accompany the delegation during its engagements with key stakeholders.