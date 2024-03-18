Gambia: Cabinet Reshuffle and the Purpose

18 March 2024
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
editorial

It is a prerogative of the president to appoint and remove the vice president and ministers under sections 70 and 71 of the Constitution respectively. The Constitution however establishes key conditions for appointing ministers. First and foremost, they are appointed for the purpose highlighted by section 74 of the Constitution. It reads:

"The Vice-President and Ministers shall be collectively responsible to the National Assembly for any advice given to the President in Cabinet, and the Vice-President and each Minister shall be accountable to the President and the National Assembly for the administration of the departments and other business of Government committed to his or her charge."

In order to fulfill the role of being efficient and effective policy advisers and policy makers, section 72 obliges the president of the republic to abide by its dictates. It reads:

"The Vice-President and Ministers shall be responsible for such Ministries or other business of the Government as the President may assign to them. In making such assignments, the President shall have regard to the desirability of ensuring that such responsibilities are entrusted to competent persons with relevant qualifications or experience."

Hence any Cabinet reshuffle should be gauged against the requirements of the Constitution in terms of appointing competent persons with relevant qualifications or experience.

It is important to note that in many constitutions today, appointment and removal of cabinet ministers is subjected to parliamentary inquiry. Furthermore, vice presidents serve as running mates and are required to hold office under constitutions that protect them from being removed by a president to ensure security of tenure.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.