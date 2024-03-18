Gambia: Is FGM/Female Circumcision a Religious Question or a Medical Question?

editorial

Foroyaa has and is still cautioning National Assembly members and the Gambian people at large not to distort the truth when it comes to discussion on the issue of FGM/Female circumcision. Foroyaa has made it clear and irrefutable that FGM/Female circumcision should not create religious controversy. No Islamic scholar has debunked Foroyaa's view that those Muslim women who practise or do not practise FGM/Female circumcision are entitled to adhere to the five pillars of the faith of Islam and would deserve all the reward entitled as believers of the faith.

Foroyaa therefore calls on all National Assembly members to see FGM/Female circumcision from a health standpoint.

It is therefore the duty of all who are not medical practitioners to listen to those who have knowledge to say what traditional practices are harmful so that we can know what is right and wrong.

Ultimately a supplement on this subject matter will be published by Foroyaa to enrich the debate during the committee stage of the Bill at the National Assembly. It is anticipated that this will unify all Gambians based on the clarity of views expressed in the publication.