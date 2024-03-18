Gambia: DLEAG Seizes Seven Pistols With 153 Live Rounds, Other Firearms

Operatives of the country's Drug Law Enforcement Agency The Gambia (DLEAG) have announced that they have intercepted and seized seven pistols and other firearms in the country as part of the war on drug and other clandestine activities in the country continues

"In addition to the seizure of huge quantities of prohibited and controlled drugs as highlighted in the seizure statistics for the reporting period, DLEAG operatives stationed across the country also apprehended people found in possession of firearms without a license, authorization, or proper documentation. The cases of these people were handed over to The Gambia Police Force (GPF) for further processing and necessary actions," Ousman Saidybah, the DLEAG spokesperson said

In an exclusive interview with The Point yesterday, the DELAG spokesperson who was providing an update on the agency's seize statistics for 2023, said: "Between January and December 2023, the Agency seized nine (9) firearms that included seven (7) pistols, one (1) hunting gun and a rubber bullet pistol. "The cumulative total of rounds seized equates to one hundred and fifty three (153) live rounds, three (3) shell casings and four (4) rubber bullets."

Commenting on the weekly report of the DLEAG's supply suppression and drug demand reduction activities and programmes from the 7 March to 13 March, 2024, he said: "Operational regimes aimed at disrupting the illicit flow, trafficking, dealing and abuse of prohibited and controlled drugs resulted in the apprehension of 30 suspects involved in 20 cases. Eight of the total number of cases are referrals from The Gambia Police Force (GPF)."

Twenty-five of the suspects, he added, are males and the remaining five (5) are females. "The male suspects include two Alleged Child Offenders (ACOs) who were arrested by the Anti-Crime Unit of GPF and later handed over to DLEAG's Gender and Child Welfare Unit for further processing and necessary actions. Similarly, 18 of them are Gambians, eight Sierra Leoneans, two Senegalese, one Bissau Guinean and one Nigerian."

The total quantities of drugs seized for the reporting period, Saidybah said, equates 129 bundles, 25 parcels, 20 wraps, and some quantities of cannabis sativa, 38 medical plastics bags, 101 wraps of kush, 90 tablets of ecstasy and 77 sachet containing 770 tablets of tramadol.