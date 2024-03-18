Nigeria: Defence Minister Speaks On Killing of Soldiers in Delta

"The tragic incident underscores the immense sacrifices made by our servicemen and women in the defence of our nation," the Minister of Defence said.

The Ministry of Defence on Monday condemned as unacceptable, Thursday's killing of 16 officers and men of the 181 Amphibious Battalion at Okuama in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta by youths of the community.

The battalion's Commanding Officer, A.H. Ali, a lieutenant-colonel, two majors, a captain, and 12 soldiers were killed during a peace mission to the community last Thursday.

Spokesperson for the ministry, Henshaw Ogubike, stated in Abuja that the minister, Mohammed Badaru, said the perpetrators must be brought to book.

He stated that the Minister of State, Bello Matawalle, was in accord with Mr Badaru's view as he said the killing of the officers and men and a civilian was a matter of grave concern.

"The tragic incident underscores the immense sacrifices made by our servicemen and women in the defence of our nation.

"Their unwavering dedication and courage in the face of danger exemplify the highest ideals of patriotism and duty.

"President Bola Tinubu has directed the Chief of Defence Staff to investigate the incident to ensure that those responsible for the attack face the full force of the law," Mr Ogubike quoted Mr Badaru as saying.

Mr Tinubu said on Sunday that he had given the military his full authority to bring the killers of the soldiers to justice.

The minister stressed the unwavering commitment of the ministry to safeguard the security and well-being of all Nigerians.

He noted that no threat to the nation's sovereignty and stability would be tolerated.

"We assure the Nigerian people that every effort will be made to bring the perpetrators to justice.

"We remain resolute in our pursuit of peace and tranquility across the nation in line with the 'Renewed Hope' agenda of President Tinubu.

"Our unwavering support for the armed forces and their efforts to maintain peace and stability across the country is not negotiable.

"We will continue to work tirelessly towards achieving lasting peace and tranquility in every region of our dear country.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, colleagues, and loved ones of the fallen soldiers, as well as with the entire nation mourning this irreparable loss.

"We stand united in grief with all well-meaning Nigerians and the men and women of our armed forces during this difficult time," Mr Badaru also said.