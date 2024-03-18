Nigeria: Suicide Bomber Killed, Two Injured By Ied in Biu - Borno Police

The police in Borno confirmed on Monday that a suicide bomber injured two persons in Biu Local Government Area of the state.

ASP Daso Nahum, the command's Public Relations Officer (PPRO), confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday.

Nahum said that the incident occurred at about 8 p.m. on Sunday, when the Muslim faithful were observing their night prayers.

"The male suicide bomber, who was suspected to be heading to the mosque, detonated the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) close to the roundabout, killing himself.

"Two passersby who were wounded by the explosive were immediately rushed to a hospital for treatment.

"A combined team of security personnel were immediately deployed to the scene of the incident to restore normalcy," he said.

The spokesman, urged the people to heighten their level of vigilance, especially during this period of Ramadan when most Muslim faithful are observing late-night prayers.

"People should make sure that they are vigilant and should not hesitate to report any suspicious moves to the security agencies," he said.