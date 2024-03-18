Nigeria: Delta Gov Visits Troubled Community As Journalists Barred From Coverage

18 March 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

Following the killings of military officers and civilians in the Okuama community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has visited the troubled community to examine the extent of the damage.

The military Joint Task Force, however, barred journalists from covering the governor's tour of the troubled community.

The JTF operatives barricaded the major entries to Okuama with an armoured personnel carrier tank, thus preventing vehicular and human traffic, including media men, from gaining access to the community.

Oborevwori was welcomed by the leader of the military JTF, General Officer Commanding 6 Division Nigeria Army, Major General Jamaal Abdulsalam.

They went for a closed-door meeting that lasted about one hour.

More details to come...

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.