Nigeria: Delta Gov Visits Troubled Community As Journalists Barred From Coverage

Following the killings of military officers and civilians in the Okuama community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has visited the troubled community to examine the extent of the damage.

The military Joint Task Force, however, barred journalists from covering the governor's tour of the troubled community.

The JTF operatives barricaded the major entries to Okuama with an armoured personnel carrier tank, thus preventing vehicular and human traffic, including media men, from gaining access to the community.

Oborevwori was welcomed by the leader of the military JTF, General Officer Commanding 6 Division Nigeria Army, Major General Jamaal Abdulsalam.

They went for a closed-door meeting that lasted about one hour.

More details to come...