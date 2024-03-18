Nigeria: Unity Group Seeks Probe Into Killing of Troops in Delta

The Unity Advocacy Group, UAG, on Monday described the unprovoked killing of military personnel during a rescue mission in Okuama Community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State as horrendous and atrocious.

The group lamented the sacrifices being made by members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to restore peace and stability, and wondered why they should be treated in this manner.

A Commanding Officer, two Majors, one Captain, and twelve soldiers and one civilian were killed on Thursday, March 14, 2024, while responding to a crisis between Okuama and Okoloba communities in Delta State.

UAG in a statement signed by its Convener Ifeanyi Aigbedion, said it will fly its flag at half-mast in honour of the dead.

The group commiserated with the Chief of Defence Staff, General Chris Gwabin Musa and entire Armed Forces of Nigeria for the loss and said that the perpetrators must be fished out to serve as a deterrent.

UAG said "We commend the President and Commander-in-Chief, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for standing solidly behind the Armed Forces in this trying times.

"The President should also be commended for giving the Defence Headquarters and Chief of Defence Staff full authority to bring to justice anybody found to have been responsible for this unconscionable crime against the Nigerian people.

"We commend the Chief of Defence Staff, General Chris Musa for ordering a thorough investigation into the appalling and barbaric incident. We must get to the root of this!!

"We use this opportunity to commiserate with the entire Armed Forces of Nigeria. UAG is saying that Nigerians indeed appreciate your sacrifices for our country. We plead with you, don't be deterred by what has just happened in Okuoma," UAG added.