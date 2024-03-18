Nigeria: Lagos Indigenes Lament State's 'Less Than Stellar Leadership'

Some indigenous Lagosians under the aegis of De Renaissance Patriots Foundation, on Monday, expressed dissatisfaction over what it termed "less than stellar leadership" in Lagos State.

The group said this when its leadership was hosted by Chairman of its Board of Trustees, Professor Adele Jinadu.

During the visit, President of De Renaissance Patriots Foundation, Prince Adelani Adeniji-Adele, in his remarks, appreciated Jinadu's interest in their affairs.

Adeniji-Adele said: "The governance of Lagos State is less than stellar and only the passion of an indigene can do the right things. We enjoin you to avail the group your wealth of experience as a public servant, an academic, an administrator and as an indigene of note to succeed."

Also speaking, Alternate Chairman Board of Trustees, Maj. Gen. Tajudeen Olanrewaju (retd), said the leadership provided by Prof Jinadu has become inevitable because struggle for the retrieval of Lagos has become a must-do, even though it would be difficult.

On his part, a trustee of the group, Mr Gbadebo Dallas, lamented the dearth of quality education, good environment, sterling leadership in Lagos, stressing that with indigenes playing significant controlling roles in the state, things could be returned to the way it were.

Reacting, Jinadu said: "No one is too old for a cause like this because we are all affected by the marginalisation, deprivation and persecution to which the Lagos State indigenes have been subjected."

Jinadu wondered why the issue of Lagos would be different and prayed that indigenes would find this venture appealing and work for its success.